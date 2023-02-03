St. Louis police say they are upping patrols for busy sports weekend

"I like seeing the extra police officers downtown. It gives me a sense of comfort," said Arch Madness Fan Reagan Birkner.

ST. LOUIS — Arch Madness at Enterprise Center and St. Louis CITY SC's home opener are finally here.

Big crowds are expected to hit the streets of downtown for the two big events.

"I'm very excited, go Murray State," said Arch Madness fan Reagan Birkner.

Police know with tens of thousands trekking to town for the long-awaited events, so too will lurking criminals.

Red Bud, Illinois resident Reagan Birkner and her family are ready to check out the annual Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament at Enterprise Center.

"I can't say that I'm coming here nervous," said Birkner.

"Nervous" or not St. Louis police are still putting their beefed-up safety plan in action.

It comes after a deadly shooting of a man in broad daylight along busy north Tucker on Monday.

And, nearly two weeks ago, Tennessee teen Janae Edmondson was critically injured after she was struck by a reckless driver while she and her family were in town for a volleyball tournament.

"I'm very sad by it because I travel the country a lot and I go to big cities and they're safe," said Arch Madness fan Todd Birkner.

In an effort to keep everyone safe during Arch Madness and the inaugural soccer match, you can expect to see more police officers.

"Extra patrols will be in the area and both venues will be using off-duty personnel and working secondary security," Captain Christi Marks said on Wednesday.

"That makes me feel much better. I like having them around. It just gives you a sense of security," said Reagan Birkner.

After a rash of recent car break-ins downtown, police also remind fans to do everything you can to protect your car, and, remember this:

"Leave your firearms at home, as these venues don't allow them inside," added Captain Marks.