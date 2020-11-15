Butterfly House to temporarily close due to St. Louis County restrictions

Guests who purchased tickets for the week of Nov. 15 have been refunded

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield will temporarily close on Nov. 16 ahead of new restrictions going into effect in St. Louis County.

It said it is working with local health officials for a safe reopening plan.

"The safety of our staff and visitors is our top priority. The Butterfly House will be working with St. Louis County Department of Public Health officials to develop a safe reopening plan. Staff will continue to monitor developments and reassess accordingly," the Butterfly House wrote on its website.

Guests who purchased tickets for the week of Nov. 15 have been refunded, according to the Butterfly House's website.

New restrictions begin in the county on Nov. 17. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the changes are meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and free up room in area hospitals.

The three new orders are: