Byrnes Mill police department under investigation, municipal courts suspended

BYRNES MILL, Mo. — Municipal courts in Byrnes Mill have been suspended and a police investigation is underway after a long-time city attorney who also serves as the municipal prosecutor abruptly resigned.

Allison Sweeney served as the city’s attorney since 2011 and filed a report with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office upon her resignation. Deputies have seized some computer equipment from city hall.

The sheriff’s department sent a statement to 5 On Your Side:

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms and investigation into the Byrnes Mill Police Department after a member of the city’s legal staff discovered and reported alleged criminal violations. The investigation focus has been limited to criminal and other statutory rules enshrined to maintain police accountability, oversight and Constitutional Protections for citizens. Results of the investigation will be sent to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office an the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for review.

"Based on statements made to investigators, the Sheriff’s Office strongly recommends the City of Byrnes Mill conduct an independent internal investigation, which to this point has not been initiated. The Sheriff’s Office investigation will not include an internal investigation, which focuses on policy, procedures and practices.

"We do not comment on any evidence that was seized by our office during ongoing criminal investigations.”

City Administrator Adam Thompson said only, “There is no comment. We are letting the police do what they need to do and cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Thompson said a judge has entered an order suspending the city’s municipal courts, so people cannot pay fines or go to court for tickets until further notice.

“We don’t have a prosecuting attorney, so we don’t meet the minimal standards to operate,” he said. “Since the resignation, I’ve been in contact with several prosecuting attorneys to serve as fill-ins until we locate a permanent one.