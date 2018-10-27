ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An elk attacked a woman at Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

Bystander Jessie Belleville said a woman and child were getting out of their car when the elk came after the woman.

Belleville said the woman fell and hit her head.

There are warning signs in the park that say not to approach the elk during mating season which runs through the end of October.

There is no word on how the woman is doing.

WATCH: Elk attacks woman at Lone Elk Park, bystander captures aftermath

