Cafe Osage closes in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Cafe Osage, located inside the Bowood Farms home and garden shop in the Central West End, closed for good following Sunday's brunch service.

"We are sad to share that this weekend will be the last weekend of service at Cafe Osage," officials wrote Saturday in a Facebook post. "We have made the difficult decision to close after 12 years. So soak up the sun today and enjoy a last take out meal in our courtyard."

Both the cafe and garden shop are located at 4605 Olive Street.

Cafe Osage was known for its breakfast and lunch service featuring farm-to-table fare sourced from local vendors or grown at Bowood Farms, a family farm located in Clarksville, Missouri, that provides the majority of the plants sold in its Central West End shop.

"We are all so thankful for all the gatherings of friends & families and the ongoing patronage and support," the posting also said. "We are also proud of our loyal staff; we have worked together for many years. The bustling buzz of the cafe on a beautiful day brought us great joy and it will be missed."