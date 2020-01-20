CAHOKIA, Ill. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that left two adults and 10 children without a home Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to a fire in the First block of Louise around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, there was heavy fire showing from the back of the house. There was significant damage to the inside of the home, Camp Jackson fire chief Chris Davis said. The house is a total loss.

Thankfully, no one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire.

An official cause of the fire has not been released.

5 On Your Side spoke to the homeowner Monday afternoon. Pauline said she was having trouble with the furnace and had other electrical problems. At one point, she turned the oven on to heat the home, but does not believe that was the cause of the fire.

Pauline said she and the children that were home left Sunday night because the heat was not working.

"When I first got that property, I put a lot of money into that property. That really hurts me. It was my pride and joy," Pauline said.

Pauline said she and her grandchildren children will be staying with family.

