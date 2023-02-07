1 dead, 5 injured, after fire in Cahokia Heights

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home on N. 45th Street in Cahokia Heights, right off Grand Street.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — One person is dead, two people are in critical condition and three firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning in a fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home on N. 45th Street in Cahokia Heights, right off Grand Street.

The Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department was at the scene, working to put out the fire.

Fire officials said when the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

Officials said three people were rescued from the home. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures. One person was pronounced dead.

Three firefighters were minorly injured and were treated at the scene of the fire.

No additional information has been released about the fire.

This is a developing story. 5 on Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.