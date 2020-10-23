Crews respond to house fire in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Firefighters are working to put out an extensive fire inside a house in Cahokia.
The call for help came in at about 5:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Water Street. When Sky5 arrived over the scene at about 6:15 a.m., there were flames visible through the top of the house. The roof was gone.
The fire went to a second alarm, meaning crews on the scene requested more resources and help. Cahokia firefighters asked for mutual aid from at least three nearby departments.
Cahokia fire officials have not yet released details about the fire as the scene is still very active. There’s no word at this time whether anyone was living in the house.