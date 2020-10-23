Crews respond to house fire in Cahokia

Within 30 minutes of the call for help, the roof of the house was charred and gone

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Firefighters are working to put out an extensive fire inside a house in Cahokia.

The call for help came in at about 5:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Water Street. When Sky5 arrived over the scene at about 6:15 a.m., there were flames visible through the top of the house. The roof was gone.

The fire went to a second alarm, meaning crews on the scene requested more resources and help. Cahokia firefighters asked for mutual aid from at least three nearby departments.