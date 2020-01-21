CAHOKIA, Ill — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Cahokia.

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Cynthia Drive around 7:40 a.m.

According to the Camp Jackson Fire Department, two people were transported to a hospital with injuries from the fire.

A spokesperson said one of the occupants of the home had burns and the Camp Jackson fire chief had moderate injuries from smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

