CAHOKIA, Ill — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Cahokia.
Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Cynthia Drive around 7:40 a.m.
According to the Camp Jackson Fire Department, two people were transported to a hospital with injuries from the fire.
A spokesperson said one of the occupants of the home had burns and the Camp Jackson fire chief had moderate injuries from smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
