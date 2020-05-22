Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site to reopen soon with new restrictions

The picnic pavilions and playground will remain closed and water foundations will remain off

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site announced it will reopen on May 29. The reopening includes all walking areas, Monks Mound and Woodhenge.

New guidelines include mandated face coverings and physical distancing measures. The picnic pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed and water foundations will remain off.

After its initial post about mandated face coverings, it created a new post to clarify that if you are on the grounds and no one is around you, you do not need a face covering. But if you are walking up Monks Mound or around the pit toilets where you are likely to be around others, then a face covering is required.

“Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and Illinois Department of Natural Resources encourage you to enjoy our beautiful outdoor resources and welcome you back to the site as we transition through the Governor’s 5-Phase Reopen Plan,” Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site wrote on Facebook.

It posted to its Facebook page that anyone with questions can call 618-346-5160, “we will be answering calls on a limited basis,” it wrote.