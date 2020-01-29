CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Cahokia.

The Cahokia Police Department identified the victim as Dexter L. Byrd of Cahokia.

Police responded to the shooting at a home on 339 Range Ln. at about 11:50 p.m. and found Byrd shot in the abdomen and lying in the front yard. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages but they are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is aked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4208 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

