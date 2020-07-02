CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Cahokia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Omar R. Custer, 45, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his family members. His family told police they haven’t had any contact with him since Oct. 30.

Custer is bald and has a mustache and chin hair. He is 6-feet-tall, weighs about 190-200 pounds and has a tattoo of a bulldog on his forearm.

Police said he is not known to have any physical or mental disabilities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Cahokia police at 618-337-9505.

