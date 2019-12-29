ST. LOUIS — A call for a fire on top of the Gateway Arch on Saturday night turned out to be a false alarm.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the call just after 8 p.m. and several fire trucks gathered downtown at the base of the Arch.

It appears that passing clouds moving over the blinking red light at the top of the Arch was mistaken for a fire.

KSDK

Firefighters ascended a leg of the Arch to confirm that there was no fire. The call was later canceled.

The downtown area has had a low cloud ceiling all Saturday.

This is a developing story.

