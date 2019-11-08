ST. LOUIS — Neighborhood Net is an initiative to protect our kids during their first week of school.

Concerned calls from parents and uneasy feelings for their children's safety is the motivator behind this project.

Vice President of Better Family Life James Clark said something needed to be done after a violent summer.

"We have bus stops in front of vacant buildings or vacant lots so having an extra set of eyes, having men and women visible, gives another level of comfort," Clark said.

That's why St. Louis Public Schools along with Better Family Life and other partners are asking for your help. To make boys and girls feel protected at over 200 bus stops in challenging neighborhoods.

But in order to do that, they need 500 men and women to cover a small area in South City and Hayden's Rectangle. That area is located West Florissant to the north, Page to the south, and Vandeventer and Goodfellow to the east and west.

As of Sunday, they were at 313 volunteers.

When we asked what they'll do if they don't get those extra hands, Clark said he believes in our community and will meet that goal.

"We are so confident that St. Louis is going to step up and we are going to get the 500, we talk to people every day, how can I be apart of this, so we know we are going to get the 500. This is your opportunity to show love to the neighborhoods that loved you," Clark said.

If you'd like to volunteer, they will have another enrollment on Monday at Better Family Life from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Better Family Life website.