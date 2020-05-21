No, mosquitoes can't spread COVID-19, but they could still be extra pesky this summer in St. Louis

As many businesses struggle, pest control workers are still swamped as people spend more time around the house

ST. LOUIS — As temperatures rise heading into summer you might find yourself fighting off mosquitoes even inside your home. But since people are home more often now, they're noticing more mosquitoes outside their house, too.

"It only takes about a thimble of water for mosquitoes to breed and if that goes untreated or doesn't get tipped over you're going to have a hay day with it," Andrew Babula with Rottler Pest Control said.

Thankfully there are people like Babula, who not only strapped up to shew skeeters away during our interview, he shared knowledge about questions customers are asking. For example; can mosquitoes spread COVID-19?

"I mean at this point there's not any data showing that it can be spread through mosquitoes. But they do carry their own possibilities like West Nile and things like that," Babula said.

During a time when businesses are hurting more than ever, Andrew is swamped.

"I would say we've been extremely busy, yeah. I mean it almost feels like we're shorthanded when we're not," Babula said.

Andrew isn't the only one breaking out the bug sprayers.

St. Louis City is now taking calls to fog mosquitoes in neighborhoods, but they haven't been as busy.

"Well right now we're not getting as many calls because of the COVID-19 and the stay at home order, but I imagine when things start opening back up we'll get just as many if not more calls than we usually get," Charles Pratt with the St. Louis City Health Department said.