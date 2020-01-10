These St. Louis area Halloween events have been canceled

From Soulard to West County Center, organizations and businesses have started calling off their annual Halloween traditions

ST. LOUIS — With Halloween about four weeks away, businesses and organizations are starting to cancel their festivities.

The annual Trick or Treat Soulard event has been canceled to limit the spread of COVID-19, organizers announced Thursday.

"If a single costumed kid, family member, or resident participating in Trick or Treat Soulard were to contract COVID-19, none of us in Soulard would ever forgive ourselves," organizers said. "Given the fact that Trick or Treat Soulard is truly a grass-roots, all-volunteer “happening” there’s simply no way we can control crowds, guarantee social distancing, and ensure that people are wearing masks, sanitizing, and taking proper precautions. We’re just not comfortable of putting people at risk."

The organizers said they are not "calling off" Halloween or banning trick-or-treating. Instead, they are encouraging families to make their own decisions.

West County Center also announced Thursday it has canceled its annual trick-or-treating event.

"Keeping our customers and retailers healthy is our number one priority, and given the nature of this event, we do not feel we can provide the experience you’ve come to know and love while still following social distancing and other mass gathering guidelines," the mall posted on Facebook.

Various municipalities have offered their guidance and recommendations on how to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

St. Louis County has categorized popular Halloween traditions into three different zones: green, yellow and red.