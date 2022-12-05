Candidates for next St. Louis chief of police narrowed to four

One day before a town hall, the mayor's office is expected to release the names of four finalists.

ST. LOUIS — Four finalists to become the next St. Louis police chief include three external candidates and one internal candidate, according to sources with direct knowledge of the selection process.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said Mayor Tishaura Jones’s Public Safety Director Dan Isom received the names of six finalists for the job.

They were whittled down to four during the weekend, according to the sources.

The release of the names comes about 24 hours before a 6 p.m. town hall Jones’s office planned for Tuesday at Vashon High School for the public to meet the finalists.

That means the mayor’s administration had five days with the names of the finalists before narrowing them to a field of three in time for the public meeting.

And the public is going to have about 24 hours to research everything it can about the candidates to ask questions.

The mayor's office is expected to release the identities of the finalists Monday afternoon.

The Ethical Society of Police has criticized the process, saying it's not the transparent selection process Jones promised when she re-started the police chief search a year ago.

The organization, which represents primarily Black officers, issued a statement Dec. 1.

“ESOP’s friends in the community have come to us with the same question regarding the SLMPD Chief search – where has the transparency been in this process?” according to a statement the organization issued. “The Chief of Police greatly impacts the citizens who reside within the city as well as business owners. Why hasn’t the public been given information about the candidates before now, so they can do their own research? Why has this long process been so secretive?

The organization also called on residents to attend the town hall or submit questions through the city’s website.

“If you are not assisting with the solution, you are made into the excuse for the process to continue behind closed doors,” it wrote. “This town hall is a start, but the public needs more transparency every step of the way until the chief is selected. Let’s show them St. Louis citizens want and deserve to be involved!”

Past practices

The selection process during the past decade has included multiple town halls, along with the release of the identities of all six finalists.

Per the city’s charter, the Department of Personnel runs the police chief search.

It then narrows the number of applicants to six, and forwards only those six names to the Director of Public Safety.

The last time the city named a new chief was 2017. During that process, all six candidates attended a town hall.

It was the first time in the department’s recent history that external candidates had made it to the finals. The St. Louis Police Department has not had a chief come from outside its ranks in decades – if ever.

Two weeks after that town hall meeting, then-Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards appointed John Hayden as police chief.

Hayden’s predecessor, Sam Dotson, was appointed chief in December 2012.

That process took three months after then-Chief Dan Isom retired to take a job with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

About a month before Dotson was appointed, the Board of Police Commissioners released the names of the 12 candidates who applied for the job. All were internal.

Dotson was the last chief appointed under the Board of Police Commissioners construct – which dates to when the state ran the city’s police department and the governor appointed all of the members of the board except for the mayor.

Timeline

The naming of a new chief this time around may mark the end of the department’s longest-ever search for a permanent leader at the helm.

Here is a timeline of key moments during the 14 months since the search began.

Sept. 8, 2021: Hayden announces he will retire sometime in late February. The Division of Personnel launches a nationwide search for a replacement.

December 2021: Then Personnel Director Richard Frank announces Lt. Col. Michael Sack and Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole are the only finalists for the job. Four external candidates did not show up to take the written portion of the application process, and were automatically disqualified. Frank also retires after serving in the role since 2004. Per the city’s charter, the Personnel Director holds the most power over the initial decision of who becomes the next chief as he or she selects six finalists to send to the Mayor’s Director of Public Safety. That Director of Public Safety ultimately makes the appointment. The mayor appoints the Personnel Director, but the personnel director is not beholden to the mayor as part of a construct intended to prevent patronage in hiring and firing decisions. So, in theory, the mayor’s office should not have any say over who makes that initial cut.

January 2022: Hayden agrees to remain as chief beyond his planned February retirement date after Mayor Tishaura Jones tells our news partners at The St. Louis American: “I only had two white male candidates to choose from and St. Louis is more diverse than white males, our police department is more diverse—there were a lot of diverse candidates within the police department who were kicked out of the first round so I want to start over to find the right candidate.”

Feb. 9, 2022: Jones appoints John Moten as Interim Personnel Director for a term of six months. He said his goal is to name a new chief before the end of the year.

May 18, 2022: Mayor Tishaura Jones appoints Sack as Interim Chief of Police and announces the Regional Business Group would be paying for The Boulware Group to conduct the search. At a press conference, Jones said “We want to make sure that we keep our promise to the community in being transparent with the next search,” and “We want to make sure that we keep a promise to the community to be transparent and present all of the candidates for various town halls.”

June 18, 2022: Hayden retires.

June 22, 2022: Interim Personnel Director John Moten announces officers with the rank of lieutenant can apply for the job. Traditionally, the department had required applicants to have held the rank of captain or above for at least 10 years. The move opens up the pool of internal candidates eligible to apply, but is criticized as lowering standards by the police union.

July 31, 2022: The deadline to apply for police chief passes and 35 applications are collected. Moten extends the deadline for two weeks.

Aug, 15, 2022: The Division of Personnel confirms the application process has closed with the number of applicants still at 35. It won’t say how many applicants were internal or external candidates. Moten’s term is extended through the end of November.

Oct. 7, 2022: Jones announces Sonya Jenkins-Gray has been appointed as the new Director of Personnel.

Nov. 7, 2022: Jenkins-Gray begins as the city’s new Director of Personnel.

Nov. 22, 2022: Jones’ office announces a town hall is planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Vashon High School with three finalists for police chief. There is no information given about the finalists and the mayor’s office has not received the names of the six finalists.

Nov. 25, 2022: The I-Team reports the Personnel Division had narrowed the pool of 34 candidates to 10, with four being internal candidates and six being external candidates.

Dec. 2, 2022: The Personnel Division sends the mayor’s office the names of six finalists.