ST. LOUIS — There will be a candlelight vigil in University City Sunday afternoon to show support for the victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre.

The number of people killed in the shooting rose to 50 people Sunday.

The Missouri Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, better known as CAIR, is holding the gathering at 1 p.m. at the Market in the Loop (6655 Delmar Blvd.).

“We invite peoples of all faiths and backgrounds to stand with us in opposing violence and the hate that motivates it. As we have stood to defend our fellow community members in the face of xenophobia and bigotry, we appreciate the support from our interfaith partners in supporting the Muslim community,” said CAIR-MO Executive Director Faizan Syed.

The suspect in the shootings, 28-year-old white supremacist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, appeared in court Saturday amid strict security, shackled and wearing all-white prison garb, and showed no emotion when the judge read him one murder charge and said more would likely follow.

Tarrant, the suspect, had posted a jumbled 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto online before the attacks and apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.

