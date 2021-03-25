New cannabis dispensary opens in Fairview Heights

"We want to better people’s lives through cannabis, and during a pandemic that has never been more important"

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A new cannabis dispensary has opened in Fairview Heights.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, a cannabis operator with locations in several states, announced the opening of its newest dispensary located at 114 Commerce Lane.

It’s the first adult-only dispensary in Illinois, according to a news release, and the second Ascend retail location in the Metro East.

The transformed interior creates a better customer experience by meeting the demands of a “socially distant world driven by tech and e-commerce,” the release stated. The exterior of the new shop features a bold graphic mural to convey “what AWH stands for: community.”

Ascend expects the new location to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue and bring new jobs to the area.

“This new state of the art location will provide critical access and supply to meet the growing demand of the market and create 90 new local jobs at a time when employment can be challenging,” said AWH regional director Kathleen Olivastro.

The new location was designed to “elevate the retail experience” with features like express pickup and pre-ordering. The 5,100 square-foot building is the largest Ascend dispensary in the state, which allows plenty of room for social distancing.

“We want to better people’s lives through cannabis, and during a pandemic that has never been more important. That’s what our staff is here for, to serve the community,” said AWH chief revenue officer Chris Melillo.