1 rescued, 1 still missing after canoe capsizes in Missouri River

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person has been rescued and one person is still unaccounted for after a canoe capsized Sunday night in the Missouri River.
The boat capsized a little before 9:30 p.m. near the Howell Island Conservation Area west of Chesterfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed they will continue the search Monday morning for a man who they believe is still in the water.
The Highway Patrol said the search would continue at 8 a.m. Monday.
Other details of the water rescue are unknown at this time. The identity of the missing man has not been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.