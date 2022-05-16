1 rescued, 1 still missing after canoe capsizes in Missouri River

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it would continue the search for the man at 8 a.m. Monday.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person has been rescued and one person is still unaccounted for after a canoe capsized Sunday night in the Missouri River.

The boat capsized a little before 9:30 p.m. near the Howell Island Conservation Area west of Chesterfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed they will continue the search Monday morning for a man who they believe is still in the water.

Other details of the water rescue are unknown at this time. The identity of the missing man has not been released.