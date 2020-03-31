ST. LOUIS — An accident involving two cars ended after one crashed into a building in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 5508 Natural Bridge for an accident around 11 a.m. A four-door car crashed into Underground Ink STL.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt. No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 Your Side receives more information.

