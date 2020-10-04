ST. LOUIS — A man died after a car accident in north St. Louis Thursday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there was an accident involving one car at the intersection of Bircher Boulevard and Semple Avenue, which is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. It happened around 11 p.m.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.



It’s unclear what led up to the accident.

The department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigation.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

OTHER STORIES

32-hour virtual telethon to benefit small businesses in St. Louis

‘It's about social inequities’ | Data shows African Americans are more impacted by COVID-19 in the St. Louis area