Car chase, shooting involving baby and Edmundson PD ends with no one hurt

Officer gets caught up in vehicle pursuit near Fort Belle Fontaine and takes two men, woman into custody

ST. LOUIS — An Edmundson Police Department officer came under fire and pursued a vehicle Friday morning while driving into Fort Belle Fontaine in north St. Louis County, but there no injuries to anyone involved, including a baby.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle stopped in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond, and two men and a woman were taken into custody.

The incident began about 9:06 a.m. when a vehicle hit an Edmundson police officer's car, attempting to get around him. That car, driven by a woman, was being shot at by a third vehicle that was following her. The suspect or suspects in that vehicle kept firing and struck the officer’s car.

Then the suspect’s car made a U-turn and tried to get away. The officer took off in pursuit.

After the chase ended without further incident, it was determined a baby, about 11 months old, was in the suspect vehicle and was unharmed. A firearm was recovered. The officer did not fire his weapon and was uninjured.

The Edmundson Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, which is leading an investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.