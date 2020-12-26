Person killed in fiery 1-car crash in Central West End on Christmas

Police said the car flipped before catching fire. The person inside was pronounced dead at the scene

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a fiery single-car crash in the Central West End Christmas night.

Police and firefighters responded to the area of North Kingshighway Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard at around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a crash. Video from the scene showed a car on fire in the grassy median of Kingshighway.

Police said the car flipped before catching fire. The person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed multiple fire trucks and police vehicles blocking the area while they attempted to put the fire out.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's accident reconstruction team was called in to investigate.