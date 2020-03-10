73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Starbucks in Olivette

Police said a 78-year-old Olivette man crashed into the shop

ST. LOUIS — A University City woman was killed after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Olivette Saturday morning.

Police said a 78-year-old man crashed into the shop, located at 9200 Olive Boulevard, at around 10 a.m.

Several people were injured in the incident.

The Olivette Fire Department told a 5 On Your Side crew that one woman suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The woman was identified as 73-year-old Glenda Simmons.

No other information about the crash has been released.