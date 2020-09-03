ST. LOUIS — Several parked cars were struck in a two-car crash in south St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood late Sunday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash at S. Spring and Fairview avenues just before midnight.

The call was for an accident with injuries, but there is no official word on if anyone was injured.

One car appeared to have flipped onto its side, striking a building and coming to rest on the sidewalk.

A second car was sitting in the street. Witnesses said its driver ran from the scene.

Several cars parked along the street were also damaged.

Police are investigating the crash.

KSDK

