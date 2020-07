Police said the initial information is that the vehicle was wanted for vehicular assault on a law enforcement office and violation of a controlled substance

ST. LOUIS — A pursuit in north St. Louis led to a crash on Monday.

Police said officers were handling a vehicle crash in the area of Salibury and Natural Bridge relative to a pursuit of a vehicle from another jurisdiction.

Police said the initial information is that the vehicle was wanted for vehicular assault on a law enforcement office and violation of a controlled substance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.