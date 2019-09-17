HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A driver crashed into an apartment unit in Hazelwood Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Knollwood Apartments along Knoll Creek Drive at about 8:30 a.m.

The view from Sky5 showed a white sedan almost completely inside the apartment. It appeared the car drove onto the concrete patio, through the patio doors and into the apartment.

Dispatchers confirmed with 5 On Your Side no one was injured. The driver was already out of the car and walking around the scene by the time the incident was called in.

No other details have been released at this time.

