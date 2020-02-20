Car crashes into hair salon in St. Ann

ST ANN, Mo. — An elderly woman crashed into a hair salon in St. Ann Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Hair Force along Ashby Road. Police said the woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Her car went through the front entrance and glass window.

No one inside the hair salon was injured. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released about this incident.

KSDK

