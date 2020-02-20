Car crashes into hair salon in St. Ann

ST ANN, Mo. — An elderly woman crashed into a hair salon in St. Ann Thursday afternoon.
It happened at Hair Force along Ashby Road. Police said the woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Her car went through the front entrance and glass window.
No one inside the hair salon was injured. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released about this incident.
KSDK
More Local News
- Purina gives $2 million to The Muny for lawn renovation
- Thieves pepper spray Macy's employees during 'grab and run' at St. Clair Square
- Baby colobus monkey born at Saint Louis Zoo
- Residents 'disappointed and angry' after animal abuse charge dropped in Trooper the dog case
- St. Louis County brewery ranked the second best in the world