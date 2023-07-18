Car crashes into home in Lemay, narrowly avoids hitting a toddler

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Kingston Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Lemay home was heavily damaged when a car crashed into it Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Kingston Drive near Telegraph Road. The car could be seen lying upside down in the wreckage of the home's front wall.

A victim told 5 On Your Side's Brent Solomon that five people were in the home at the time, including a toddler.

The toddler was reportedly sitting on a bed when the car slammed into the bedroom, the family said. The toddler was fortunately uninjured as the car pushed the bed into a nearby wall. No other members of the family were injured.

Officials have not released information on the condition of the driver. It was unclear what led up to the crash.

The St. Louis County Police Department said that Accident Reconstruction investigators have been called to the scene.

A neighbor shared doorbell camera footage that captured the moment the car went airborne and crashed into the house at a high rate of speed.