ROXANA, Ill. — A 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries after crashing a car through the Dee-Lux Diner while fleeing officers on Friday, police said.

The crash marks the second time a car has crashed into the diner in two weeks.

Officials said Friday at about 2:17 p.m. a Roxana officer and an officer from another jurisdiction were pursuing a man in a white Buick Regal who had fled from a traffic stop and was driving too fast for weather conditions.

The driver tried to make a left turn from South Central Avenue onto Old Edwardsville Road and lost control, striking a utility pole and breaking it into pieces, police said. He continued northbound through the diner's lot and crashed into the building.

Roxana Police Chief Will Cunningham said no one was inside the diner during the crash because the business was closed due to damage caused by a crash from two weeks ago.

Illinois State Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending against him.

