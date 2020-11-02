ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.
Black Jack Fire Protection District shared photos of the incident on Facebook.
When fire officials arrived at the home, they found the car went through the front of the house.
Officials said the people who were in the car suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
