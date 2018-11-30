ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a restaurant in north St. Louis County Friday night.

The car crashed into a Chinese restaurant on Jennings Road just after 4 p.m.

Five employees and five customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Officials said a man, child and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with injuries, but their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

