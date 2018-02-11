ST. LOUIS — If you live on a busy street, you know the dangers of speeding cars.

For one St. Louis family, those speeding cars keep crashing into their home. And each time, right after they clean it up, it keeps happening, over and over again.

"When this accident happened not once, not twice, not three times, but five times, cars, SUV's, trucks have come up in this yard and almost destroyed this house," said Patricia Key, who lives with her mother in her childhood home.

Thursday night, two young women driving a sedan crashed their car into Key's front yard.

5 On Your Side found that over the last five years, from 2012-2018, there have been 10 crashes at the intersection of 25th and Palm. Four of those crashes resulted in injuries.

