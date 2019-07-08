ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead and another was critically injured in a shooting police said was related to a car fire that closed multiple lanes of Westbound Interstate 70 Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Bircher and Plover near I-70 at around 4:30. They said the car that ended up on fire next to the highway sped down Plover and crashed through a concrete barrier before stopping and catching fire.

Neighbors that saw the crash pulled the men out of the car, but both died from gunshot wounds.

A third man was found shot in a car on Plover. He was rushed to the hospital in very critical condition.

As of 6:45, two lanes of westbound I-70 were closed. MoDOT's traveler map said the closure was expected to last until 8 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating.