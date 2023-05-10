Weekend 'car cruise' to benefit first responders through David Dorn Foundation

The retired police chief's murder in June of 2020 during a night of riots and looting captured national attention.

ST. LOUIS — Happening in just two days, a way for you to show your support to area first responders. A local motorcycle club is calling on the public to join them in a massive fundraiser for the Captain David Dorn Foundation.

Ann Marie Dorn is the widow of the retired police chief whose murder in June 2020 during a night of riots and looting captured national attention. Her mission since then has been to give back to all first responders. This weekend, one group is helping make that easier.

Former St. Louis police captain and Moline Acres police Chief David Dorn was shot and killed responding to looters outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. It's been more than three years now.



"Just trying to keep his memory alive,” she said.

Ann Marie said she is hard at work, fulfilling a purpose near and dear to the man she loved.

"His purpose in life was to always take care of his officers and I'm trying to carry that on to other agencies," she said.



Since the foundation was formed last year, the group has raised some $150,000, helping more than 800 first responders with medical and mental health expenses and equipment to do their jobs.

The Rare Breed Motor Club of St. Louis has followed Dorn's story.

"We actually put on a ride and we went down to the location where he was slain. We had a vigil for him and we said a prayer,” said Steve Swerve with the motor club.

Now the group is planning a Unity Ride and Car Cruise this Saturday. It will start at the St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters. Participants will ride some 13 miles to the Gateway Harley Davidson shop in Mehlville.

"We’re going to have entertainment. We’re going to have free food. We're going to have a 50/50 raffle and some games … It doesn't matter if you ride a motorcycle, or ride a bike or drive a car, we’re asking you to come out and fellowship with us and have a good time,” Swerve said.

Proceeds will benefit the foundation.

"If he's looking down right now watching this, what is he saying? What is he thinking?” 5 On Your Side asked Dorn.

“He would be humbled by it. He really would be humbled by the generosity people have [shown] to us,” she said.