ST. LOUIS — A crash left an SUV dangling off an Interstate 70 overpass on north St. Louis on Wednesday.
The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on West Florissant Avenue. The car was removed by a crane. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured.
Officials were working to reopen West Florissant Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
