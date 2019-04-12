ST. LOUIS — A crash left an SUV dangling off an Interstate 70 overpass on north St. Louis on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on West Florissant Avenue. The car was removed by a crane. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured.

Officials were working to reopen West Florissant Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

How to download and use the 5 On Your Side app We're excited to share with you that we've launched an all-new and improved mobile app designed for our most important audience: You. DOWNLOAD THE NEW 5 ON YOUR SIDE APP HERE! The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts, and we've made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES:

RELATED: Arrest made after woman shot and killed during fight in north St. Louis County

RELATED: 2 St. Louis burger joints among the best in the country

RELATED: Woman burned in apartment fire near The Grove

RELATED: 'She got the special surprise from my daughter' | Family pranks porch pirate with dirty diapers