ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead and another was critically injured in a shooting police said was related to a car fire that closed multiple lanes of Westbound Interstate 70 Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Bircher and Plover near I-70 at around 4:30. Police said the shooting and a car fire are related, but did not say how.

Three men were injured in the shooting, and two of them were unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived.

A car fire along I-70 was put out, but three right lanes of westbound 70 were still closed as of 5:05. A concrete barrier between the scene of the shooting and the car fire was broken.

Homicide detectives are investigating. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.