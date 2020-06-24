Firefighters stop car fire from spreading to Arnold gas station

x
Credit: Rock Community Fire District

ARNOLD, Mo. — Quick reaction from firefighters saved a gas station from serious damage after a car caught fire at a gas pump Tuesday.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District said the car caught fire at the Circle K at 1980 Richardson Road. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were encroaching on the pump and the overhead canopy.

The fire was quickly extinguished before any explosion or further damage could occur.

The fire district posted photos to its Facebook that showed the progression of the fire and its aftermath. The charred car was completely destroyed, and the gas pump and nearby trashcans were partially melted.

No one was injured, the fire district said. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Credit: Rock Community Fire Protection District

