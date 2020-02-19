SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building in St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road around 11:50 a.m.

Aerial images from Sky5 showed a car crashed into St. Louis County’s Center for Youth on the Rise. According to the county’s website, the center is for free positive youth development training and skills. It offers life skills workshops, counseling services, education support, legal assistance and more.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said details were limited and it appears no one was injured.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County said the center is closed until further notice and two people inside suffered minor cuts during the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to go into the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

