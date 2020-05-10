2 injured after car crashes into building in St. Louis County

Police said a woman who may be pregnant and a man were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 3 p.m. a car went into a building in the 11800 block of New Halls Ferry Road.

A spokesperson said it looks like a car was hit by another car, which caused it to go off the road. It then hit a utility police before hitting the building.

Police said a woman who may be pregnant and a man were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The area is blocked off while crews are on scene.

