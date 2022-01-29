Vehicle crashes inside of Timber Creek Grill restaurant, 3 injured

Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Multiple people were injured after a car drove into an O'Fallon restaurant Saturday afternoon.

A 5 On Your Side crew is at the scene, where an SUV could be seen fully inside Timber Creek Grill on Technology Drive in O'Fallon. It appears the vehicle drove straight into the building, through glass panels on the side of the establishment.

Officials say three people inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries, according to the Cottleville Fire Protection District. They were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok.

O'Fallon Police say the driver had a medical emergency, causing the crash.