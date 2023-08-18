'Not what they meant when they offered in-store pickup': Car drives through local Firehouse Subs' window

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — No one was injured after a car drove through the front window of a Maryland Heights Firehouse Subs, the city's fire protection district said.
Firefighters from the city, along with the Pattonville Fire Protection District, Creve Coeur Fire Protection District, West Overland EMS and Fire Protection District and Maryland Heights Police Department responded to the scene.
The situation amused numerous commenters on social media after the protection district posted images of the incident to its Facebook page, including gems such as:
- "Pretty sure this is NOT what they meant when they offered in-store pickup."
- "Maybe they thought it was drive-thru?"
- "Curbside pickup man ... Curbside !!"
Firefighters did not share details about the events leading up to the crash.
