'Not what they meant when they offered in-store pickup': Car drives through local Firehouse Subs' window

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries involved in the incident," the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — No one was injured after a car drove through the front window of a Maryland Heights Firehouse Subs, the city's fire protection district said.

The situation amused numerous commenters on social media after the protection district posted images of the incident to its Facebook page, including gems such as:

"Pretty sure this is NOT what they meant when they offered in-store pickup."

"Maybe they thought it was drive-thru?"

"Curbside pickup man ... Curbside !!"

Firefighters did not share details about the events leading up to the crash.

