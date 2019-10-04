ST. LOUIS — A car had to be cut open after flipping in a crash at the intersection of Watson Road and Fyler Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. near the south St. Louis intersection. Firefighters and police were on the scene and said the crash involved at least two cars.

Firefighters said a child and three adults were taken to the hospital, but none of them suffered serious injuries.

As of 3:30, Fyler was closed for an investigation. The northbound lanes of Watson were closed, and only one lane of southbound traffic was getting by.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.