ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured after the car they were riding in slammed into a tree and caught fire in the median of Kingshighway Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Kingshighway near Natural Bridge Avenue at around 4 p.m. The people were able to get out of the car with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Both directions of Kingshighway were closed in the area while first responders put out the fire and started an investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.