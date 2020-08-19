x
Driver backs into hole, gets stuck in St. Louis street

No injuries were reported, police said
ST. LOUIS — An entire car ended up stuck in a hole after a driver backed into it in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

A police officer on scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that a man driving a Chrysler sedan tried turned and tried to go down Clifton avenue near Scanlan. A city water worker told him he could not come through the blocked-off street.

The man backed up into the hole.

A tow truck arrived at the scene and pulled the car out of the hole. 

Police said no injuries were reported and the man will not be cited.

