Driver backs into hole, gets stuck in St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS — An entire car ended up stuck in a hole after a driver backed into it in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
A police officer on scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that a man driving a Chrysler sedan tried turned and tried to go down Clifton avenue near Scanlan. A city water worker told him he could not come through the blocked-off street.
The man backed up into the hole.
A tow truck arrived at the scene and pulled the car out of the hole.
Police said no injuries were reported and the man will not be cited.