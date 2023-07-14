Halls Ferry Road crash kills person on scooter Thursday night

A Chevrolet Malibu struck the scooter at about 10 p.m. Thursday on Halls Ferry Road near Capitol Drive.

ST. LOUIS — One man died late Thursday night in a crash on Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorized scooter at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Capitol Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu and a motorized scooter were both traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road when the car struck the scooter.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not available as of Friday morning.

The driver and passenger of the car were uninjured in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-259-8210 to speak with investigators. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).