BRENTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis-based coatings manufacturer Carboline is opening a new state-of-the-art fire testing facility.

Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt and Second Ward Alderman Sunny Sims will join the Carboline Executive team for a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hanley Industrial Court

The company said it will now be able to run full-scale fire tests with a 20 million BTU (British Thermal Unit) furnace.

The company offers coatings, linings, and other fireproofing products that it builds in more than 20 facilities around the world.

"Carboline's current fire lab was built in the 1970s, and although it has been upgraded and improved over the years, this project represents a total redesign and rebuild of its capabilities," a Carboline spokesperson said in a press release.

Watch: Missouri Department of Conservation releases 2 rehabbed bald eagles LINN COUNTY, Mo. - Two bald eagles rehabilitated by the Missouri Department of Conservation were released into the wild over the weekend. Both eagles were rescued by Conservation Agent Griffin Surtin, the department said. He delivered them to the University of Missouri Raptor Rehabilitation Project in Columbia, where they were taken care of until they were ready for release.

