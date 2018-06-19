CARBONDALE, Ill. — Police are looking for a missing man with a cognitive deficiency who left home Monday morning.

Police said Tommy L. Ellis walked away from his home on the 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale sometime between 7 and 10 a.m.

Police said they don't know where he was going or what he was wearing. They said he is 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said he had a previous medical condition and suffers from a cognitive deficiency.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

