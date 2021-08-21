Cardinal Burke comes off ventilator, will leave ICU

ST. LOUIS — A high-ranking Catholic cardinal is doing better after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Nearly a week ago, Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis' loudest critics and a vaccine skeptic, was hospitalized with COVID-19.
The former archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis tweeted on Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus.
Then on Aug. 14, another tweet from his staff went out stating that Burke had been placed on a ventilator. On Tuesday, the shrine released an update on his condition saying Burke is in serious but stable condition at an undisclosed location.
Saturday morning, another statement posted to his Twitter said Cardinal Burke has come off the ventilator and will leave the ICU to return to his hospital room later in the day. The release said he spoke to his sister on the phone and expressed his gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf.
"His family asks that we continue those prayers for his full and speedy recovery, and they are grateful to God for the exceptional medical care the Cardinal has received from the dedicated doctors and nurses who continue to assist him," the statement said.